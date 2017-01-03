Organizations, businesses and individuals invited to join the CCCHS for 2017

Over the course of the past year, member agencies of the Centre County Council for Human Services have shared 24 Helping Hands articles about the programs and services that are offered in our community. It is my hope that through this column, you have learned something new and perhaps have been inspired to access services, volunteer for an organization or share information with a neighbor in need.
As we enter 2017, I’d like to take this opportunity to highlight the history and purpose of the CCCHS and benefits of being a member of the organization.
The CCCHS, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1968 when funding for human services was becoming scarce. Early organizers collaborated in to ensure that monies were being used in the most effective way. Today, the CCCHS is comprised of more than 90 members, including nonprofit and for-profit agencies, county agencies, congregations and community-minded individuals who work together to meet the needs of Centre County residents through all seasons of life.
Some of the benefits of membership in the CCCHS include:
▪ discounts on education and training programs
▪ opportunity to apply for the annual Robert Ott Seed Grant
▪ a monthly newsletter, highlighting announcements, news and events from member agencies
▪ listing in the human resources reference directory for Centre County
▪ opportunity to honor a volunteer at the annual Rose Cologne Volunteer Dinner
▪ annual “Lunch with the Legislators,” which provides an opportunity to speak with local representatives about the issues facing Centre County
▪ monthly membership meetings, which offer education, networking and collaboration with other human service professionals in the region.
Organizations, businesses and individuals are invited to join the CCCHS for 2017. Membership meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at noon at Calvary Church in Boalsburg. More information and the membership application are available online at theccchs.org. By collaborating and caring, we can make a difference for the residents of Centre County.
Katie Kensinger is president of Centre County Council for Human Services and senior director of community relations at Juniper Village at Brookline. She can be reached at Katie.Kensinger@JuniperCommunities.com.
