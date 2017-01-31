Hospice program announces rebranding

Home Nursing Agency is pleased to announce the growth of its hospice program and rebranding as Family Hospice and Palliative Care, part of UPMC Home Nursing Agency.
Last March, Family Hospice and Palliative Care, headquartered in Mount Lebanon, was integrated into UPMC as part of Home Nursing Agency, expanding the combined service area for hospice care from 11 to 20 counties in western and central Pennsylvania. The combined program forms the largest not-for-profit hospice provider in the commonwealth.
Hospice is a specialized type of care for patients, families and their caregivers when life expectancy can be measured in months rather than years. When a loved one faces declining health, many factors should be considered. Here are key points about hospice care to keep in mind:
▪ Hospice care addresses physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs.
▪ Hospice care takes place in the patient’s home, wherever that may be.
▪ Hospice care concentrates on managing pain and other symptoms so that the patient may live as comfortably as possible and make the most of life.
▪ Hospice care reinforces that quality of life is as important as length of life.
“Home Nursing Agency is a trusted provider of home health and hospice services in our region,” said Phil Freeman, Home Nursing Agency president. “As our services have expanded through the decades, our focus and expertise on hospice and palliative care have grown stronger. Aligning our hospice brand with Family Hospice offers the distinct opportunity to feature our commitment to this unique and tremendously important mission, across all of the geographies that we serve.”
As a program of Home Nursing Agency, Family Hospice will continue to serve patients with the same trusted level of care that has been offered in this region since 1983 when Home Nursing Agency became the first home health agency in Pennsylvania to also be Medicare-certified as a hospice provider. Hospice services will continue to be delivered by the same employees and volunteers as part of the larger Home Nursing Agency continuum of care with no interruption of services. Home Nursing Agency’s home health, behavioral health and other supportive programs continue to be offered under the Home Nursing Agency name.
“As a 30-year employee of Home Nursing Agency, I have seen the organization grow and evolve firsthand,” said Kathy Baker, vice president of Family Hospice. “We look forward to continuing to provide compassionate care and quality services to the residents of our region.”
For more information about Family Hospice or Home Nursing Agency, call 800-445-6262 or visit www.homenursingagency.com.
Kim Helsel is a manager in marketing, communications and public relations at Home Nursing Agency.
