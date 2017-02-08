How to keep your houseplants healthy

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win