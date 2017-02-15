Refresh your recycling knowledge with these reminders

Did you know that Pennsylvania’s recycling law (Act 101) was passed way back in 1988? And did you know that many of us working at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority have been in the recycling field for a very long time? Since we live and breathe recycling, we tend to forget that everyone else does not. I thought this would be a good column to go over some recycling reminders to help out my readers.
Do not leave items outside of recycling drop off containers
This has been happening a lot lately. A resident will go to recycle items at one of our many recycling drop off containers and leave items outside of the bin. I will admit, sometimes the bins are full (we have such great recyclers here!) but sometimes they are not and items are still left on the ground. This causes others to do the same thing until there is a pile up of items surrounding the container. We really do try our best keep our containers empty so this won’t continue to happen.
Fluorescent tubes from households can be recycled in April
“Households” is the key word here. We do accept long, fluorescent tubes for free (for recycling) every year during our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. This year’s event will be held on April 28-29. Additional information about this event can be found on our website www.centrecountyrecycles.org or on our Facebook page. We cannot accept fluorescent tubes from businesses at our event, so other alternatives should be explored.
Paper should be bagged or bundled curbside
We really do try to make recycling easy, I swear. But sometimes it doesn’t seem so. Plastic bottles, jugs and jars, metal cans and glass bottles can all be placed in curbside recycling bins with no sorting whatsoever. Paper, however, is a different story. All mixed paper, newspaper, paperboard, office paper, magazines, etc., should be bagged or bundled together and placed in your curbside recycling bin. Bagging/bundling paper prevents litter and makes it easy on collection staff. Corrugated cardboard should be flattened and placed next to or under your recycling bin.
To ensure collection, make sure your recycling bin is out by 7 a.m.
Our crew starts each day at 7 a.m. sharp, and if your house is the first house on route, it will be picked up at 7 a.m. I try to get my bin outside the night before collection if I can because I know I am one of the first houses on route on Fridays.
Recycling information is plentiful and available
If you are not sure about which items are recyclable in our program, we are here to help. My job is to help. We have fliers for residents and businesses; just ask. We have a website full of information as well as Facebook and Twitter pages (follow us!). I also send out monthly emails with recycling information. I can add you to the list by sending me an email at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
As always, thanks for recycling!
Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
