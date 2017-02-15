Refresh your recycling knowledge with these reminders

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting