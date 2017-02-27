Help your children adjust to a move

I remember when my parents sold our family home. I was a young father in my 30s. It was bittersweet for me because I grew up in a generation when most families lived in their home for years. For children today, multiple moves can be quite common. My wife and I are in the process of moving to a condominium. It is interesting to see how each of our college-aged children reacted differently. I can only imagine how it can affect the lives of younger children. Moving impacts children — they may have to adjust to a new a new location, a new school and new friends. You can have a positive influence on your child’s adjustment to moving.
ACTION IDEAS:
▪ Prepare your children by calmly breaking the news to them as soon as possible, to give them time to process the information. Also, be sure to explain to them that most everything in the house, especially what’s in their room, will be coming with you when you move.
▪ Allow them to express their feelings to you about how the move is affecting them. Depending on the age and personality of your children, they may react very differently and require different types of attention from you.
▪ Keep up the routine in your current home. Sticking to family meals, game nights and family meetings can build a sense of consistency that will be reassuring to them.
The local fathering effort, in cooperation with the National Center for Fathering, provides monthly Action Ideas to stimulate conversation between fathers and parents. For more information, or to join local conversations, contact David Eggebeen at e5x@psu.edu, Robert Orndorff at rmo104@psu.edu, Mick Trombley at mick@micktrombley.com, Chris Dufour at chrisdufour19@gmail.com, Mark Oleynik at ohmarkoh@yahoo.com, Doug Loviscky at doug@lovisckylaw.com or Marc McCann at marc.mccann88@gmail.com.
