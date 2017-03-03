At Lenten and Easter time, remember what Jesus did for us

Our Lord said, “You must be last of all and servant of all.”
Are we far too concerned about ourselves and all we do in our busy Christian lives that here, at the beginning of Lent, we are not focused on what our dear Lord did for us?
At this Lenten and Easter time I ask you to stop and remember what he did for us. He suffered so much. He was brutally beaten, whipped and flogged and then was humiliated and crucified.
Through the passion of Christ we have been given eternal life, and in response to that we have been given a great responsibility.
Paul wrote, “Your attitude should be the same as that of Jesus Christ. He made himself nothing and took on the very nature of a servant. “He humbled himself and became obedient to death — even death on a cross” (Philippians 2: 5-8).
Saying that we follow Jesus and that we are Christians and go to church is not enough. We should join him in his struggle for this world — allowing our lives to be poured out and dedicated to others as his was.
When we think about that cross and what Jesus did for us, it is so overwhelming and so hard to comprehend. He did so much for us and now we should be willing to take up our cross and follow him.
We are called to follow him and to pour out our life in him so that it shines on all and is for his glory.
I pray that the kingdom of God will come alive as you read this message.
When the crowd mocked Jesus and crucified Him, they were ignorant. They did not know or understand what was happening and they did not know who He really was. Even the disciples did not understand. And now, in 2017, many do not understand the significance of our Lord Jesus dying on the cross.
There are those who do not connect their sins with Christ dying on the cross. Do we think we have not sinned? Our Lord died for all our sins and He is the only non-sinful one.
On Easter Sunday morning we celebrate Christ rising from the dead — what a joyous occasion.
Valerie Delooze is the pastor in the Madisonburg and Rebersburg United Methodist Church.
