Mark your calendar for earth-friendly spring events

1:12 Take a snowy ride at Slab Cabin Park Pause

1:38 Drive carefully - some roads are difficult to navigate

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree