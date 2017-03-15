Mark your calendar for earth-friendly spring events

There are so many earth-friendly events coming up in April. Check out a description of each event below and be sure to take advantage of as many as possible.
▪ Earth Day Birthday, 2-5 p.m. April 9, Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road, State College.
Come enjoy an afternoon of educational fun. Learn about the earth and how to protect it. Visit displays from local environmental organizations, enjoy kids’ activities and crafts, food, games and more.
▪ Recycled Art Show, 7-9 p.m. April 21, Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania, 824 Pike St., Lemont.
Stop by the Art Alliance a recycled art exhibit reception. Local recycled pieces will be on display and art lovers can peruse the exhibit and vote for their favorites. Select pieces will then be displayed at Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s Interpretive Center following the show.
▪ Watershed Cleanup Day, 8 a.m.-noon April 22.
Consider being part of the 21st annual Watershed Cleanup Day. Since 1997, Watershed Cleanup Day volunteers have removed more than 5.8 million pounds of waste from local streams, roadways, sinkholes and illegal dumpsites. Local businesses, municipalities, faith groups, scout troops, organizations and individuals have all participated to help cleanup central Pennsylvania. You can volunteer to help ClearWater Conservancy rid Centre County’s lands and waters of tons and tons of illegally disposed wastes. Individuals, families and groups can sign up at www.clearwaterconservancy.org. A picnic will follow the event.
▪ Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, April 28-29, CCRRA, 253 Transfer Road, College Township.
The annual HHW Collection Event, sponsored by the CCRRA, will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 28, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29. Centre County residents may bring HHW items such as oil-based paints, insecticides, toxic chemicals, cleaners, CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes, flammables, etc., to the CCRRA for proper recycling and disposal.
Do not bring latex paint, used motor oil, antifreeze, medications or alkaline batteries to the event. Contact the CCRRA at 238-7005 or ccrra@centrecountyrecycles.org for questions regarding the collection event.
If you plan to attend the HHW event, why not make the most of your trip and bring along old computers or electronics that need recycling. The electronics drop-off site will be open during the event. There is also a recycling container (located outside of Gate 3) for miscellaneous plastics (yogurt containers, plastic food containers, etc.), so bring those along as well.
CCRRA, in partnership with Weis Markets, will be holding a food drive in conjunction with the HHW event to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The first 1,000 cars to bring an unexpired, non-perishable food item to our event will receive a reusable Earth Day tote. Visit www.centralpafoodbank.org for a list of needed items.
Recycling updates
Follow CCRRA on Facebook and Twitter for all of your local recycling news. Join our monthly newsletter by e-mailing aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
