Applying old lessons to today

In Matthew (9:14-19), Jesus speaks of new wine in old wine skins. Let me attempt to make this relevant to the church today.
Jesus in his ministry of reconciliation has come on the scene embodying the written law of the Jews and teaching by word and example that relating to God is a heart issue, not an outward performance of piety (fasting), tradition and rule keeping. The scribes and Pharisee (teachers of the law) and their followers didn’t get it and got angry that Jesus was challenging their reputation, position and status quo. They should have recognized Jesus as Messiah, but were blinded by their own traditions, interpretations and practice. Jesus was saying, “You thought you were reaching God’s heart by doing all these outward, righteous things, but you weren’t and you can’t.”
The practice of law, ritual and outward displays of righteousness won’t work. It’s a heart issue. Jesus was the law’s embodiment, the heart behind the words. He was the bridegroom of the wedding celebration that had begun. It was a time of happiness and celebration. There was no place for sadness and fasting. In other words, the new wine of the kingdom — the heart of God behind the law which Jesus is living out — has come.
The new wine of freedom and grace won’t mix with the old wine of law, ritual and tradition that had been their hallmark up until then. You can’t mix law and grace, freedom and bondage. They oppose each other. Being unable to grasp the challenge to their thinking and the change needed, their “old wineskin” exploded (anger), the new wine was lost (the new life Jesus brought, rejected) and the skin ruined (spiritual death to those who refused change). But there was still hope for some, because old skins could be renewed by soaking in water and rubbing with olive oil to rehydrate and soften the skin allowing new wine to be used in them. But this mind-blowing experience was too much a leap from what they knew, as witnessed by how the religious elite became angry and abusive and began plotting to discredit and ultimately kill Jesus.
Old lessons are applicable for today in this way: We’re never too old to embrace things that are new. As long as we recognize that that which was old just isn’t working or giving us the results we were expecting. Revelation can come at any time as long as we are willing to see it. Embracing it is another story, but if we get the revelation, that aha moment is usually impetus enough.
As this pertains to the Scripture, when we encounter people that seem in their “church” or worship experience to have an energy about them, something that sets them apart from other church-goers, this sets up a conflict that grows within us. The Holy Spirit begins what only he can do — prepare us for an encounter with God. What we do with that encounter determines our chance for salvation at that moment. Scripture teaches that we should respond positively when that happens because we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow and the intersection of our desires, needs and willingness and openness may not occur before our death. It’s like playing Russian roulette with our eternal destiny. But I digress.
There may come a time when you recognize the life-less nature of religion. That’s what the scribes and Pharisees were faced with: continue in your life-less pursuit of religious practice or encounter the living God and have a relationship that brings life. We’re never too old and wrinkly that God can’t open our hearts, but while it is today, if we sense a longing or a drawing, don’t say no. You may not have another chance. When the Holy Spirit, who hears the word from God, confronts the reality of our hearts, we have a choice. We can either agree and let him begin the process of revitalization of our “wineskin” or say no and remain the same. We’d become like several popular TV programs which embody this attitude, “the walking dead.” Dead but acting as if they’re alive and looking for others to join them.
