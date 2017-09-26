Juniper Village series provides tools to prepare emotionally for the holidays

The holidays are often a time of great celebration and joy that provide many opportunities to be surrounded by those we love. The holidays can also be challenging, especially when remembering loved ones who have passed away over the past year.
In preparation for the holiday season, Juniper Village at Brookline invites you to attend a four-week grief series to provide tools and resources to be prepared for the holidays. All programs will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be held in the Willows Dining Room. The schedule is as follows:
▪ Oct. 19, Holly Reigh, LPN nurse liaison, Grane Hospice
▪ Oct. 26, Jackie Naginey Hook, spiritual direct and celebrant helping grieving hearts heal
▪ Nov. 2, Tsultrim Datso, Ph.D, REfresh Body, Mind & Spirit instructor
▪ Nov. 9, Brenda Kim, MSW, licensed clinical social worker in the Centre Region
RSVPs are required to Kathryn Bainbridge at 235-2000 by Oct. 16, as space is limited. Plan to attend all four sessions.
Kathryn Bainbridge is the director of community relations at Juniper Village at Brookline Senior Living.
