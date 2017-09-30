Living Columns & Blogs

Physical therapy can help prevent falls, keep older patients active

By Dean Plafcan

September 30, 2017 11:36 PM

Every year, 1 in 4 Americans age 65 or older falls, according to the National Council on Aging. For older Americans, falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries and of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions. By 2020, the cost of treating fall injuries in the United States is expected to top $67 billion annually.

However, suffering a fall-related injury does not have to be part of aging. Physical therapists can help their senior citizen patients lessen their risk of falling through simple, painless exercises. As a result, patients can live safer, more active lives for years to come.

Why are seniors at risk?

As we age, we are more at risk for falls, due to several health-related conditions:

▪ Chronic illnesses can lead to overall frailty or specific physical impairments. For example, diabetes can cause nerve problems in the feet and legs, making it easier for someone to stumble.

▪ Dementia can make it more difficult to pay attention to environmental factors, such as a step down when moving from one room to another.

▪ Cataracts and other age-related vision problems make it more likely to trip over hard-to-see objects.

▪ Cardiac conditions can cause dizziness or muscle weakness.

▪ Reaction time slows with age, making it more challenging to prevent a small stumble from turning into a major fall.

▪ Long-term medications can cause dizziness, lessen alertness or impair the connection between brain and muscles.

All of these factors can lead to fear of falling, which can make a person restrict activity, leading to decreased fitness, thus an increased risk of falling. It’s a vicious circle, but one that can be managed through physical therapy and coordination among medical providers.

Physical therapy to reduce fall risk

Physical therapy often is prescribed following a fall-related injury. This is critical, since a person who already has fallen once is at highest risk for another fall. However, physical therapy can help prevent a fall from occurring at all. A physical therapist can help patients improve strength, balance and overall confidence.

First, a physical therapist assesses the patient’s current abilities. Can the patient walk in a straight line? Are the patient’s steps equal in length? How long does it take the patient to stand up, walk 10 feet, turn around and go back to sitting in a chair? These measurements help the therapist develop a strategic, individualized program to build the patient’s strength, balance and endurance.

A patient’s PT program could include exercises, such as building leg muscles through work with resistance bands, gaining balance by standing heel-to-toe or increasing endurance in standing up from a seated position. Many of these exercises can be continued at home with a trained spotter to ensure safety.

It’s important, though, for the exercise plan to begin with a professional physical therapist who can prescribe the correct activities for the individual patient. Choosing the wrong exercises or doing them incorrectly can actually increase a person’s risk of falling.

Physical therapy is best coordinated with a patient’s overall medical care, because more than one factor can influence risk of falling. A physician can investigate whether a chronic medical condition, such as Parkinson’s disease, might be worsening. A pharmacist can help determine whether medications prescribed might be impairing balance. An eye doctor can assess vision loss.

In some cases, a change in treatment or medications could be all that’s needed to improve the patient’s condition and lessen the risk of falling. In other cases, physical therapy — alone or in combination with other measures — can improve a person’s stability. That can mean a safer, more active and independent life, both now and in the future.

Dean Plafcan is a physical therapist with Penn State Sports Medicine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What was going through Saquon Barkley’s mind during his kick return touchdown?

What was going through Saquon Barkley’s mind during his kick return touchdown? 0:42

What was going through Saquon Barkley’s mind during his kick return touchdown?
James Franklin talks about DaeSean Hamilton’s record-setting game against Indiana 1:17

James Franklin talks about DaeSean Hamilton’s record-setting game against Indiana
Jason Cabinda doesn’t care who gets the credit for Penn State wins 0:22

Jason Cabinda doesn’t care who gets the credit for Penn State wins

View More Video