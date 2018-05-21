Centre County to honor foster families

Centre County kids need Centre County homes. The community plays a vital role in supporting the more than 430,000 children and youth across the country involved in foster care. Centre County Children and Youth Services hosted several events in May to inform our community about the need for more local foster families and to recognize the remarkable job that our foster families do all year for our Centre County children.
On April 21, Sabrina C., 14, organized the second annual Helping Kids One Step at a Time-Ethel Beaver Fund 5K. Sabrina’s family is a local foster home and she has seen firsthand how much joy the Ethel Beaver Fund has been able to provide to our local children in care and has organized this event to raise awareness and support these children.
The Ethel Beaver Children's Fund has been in existence since 1948. Its sole purpose is providing funds for Centre County children in the care of Centre County Children and Youth Services. Most of these children are in some type of foster care. Although the federal, state and county governments provide funds toward food, clothing, shelter and medical care, these funds are often not enough to provide everything that children need to nurture their development. The costs of Little League registration and equipment, music lessons, school activities, graduation, proms, summer camp, Christmas presents, etc., are often prohibitive for our foster families. The fund attempts to provide these special things because they feel that these children should have the same advantages as other children and should not have to feel deprived.
On May 1, the county commissioners proclaimed May as Foster Care Month. With the support of many local churches and businesses, we honored our current foster parents with a banquet Monday at Calvary Harvest Fields. A public awareness event will be held at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse. Following this event the trees in front of the courthouse are filled with light blue ribbons representing the children placed in the care and custody of Centre County Children and Youth Services. Centre County youth need foster homes; not just in May but year-round. You can find more information regarding the county foster care program at centrecountypa.gov/index.aspx?NID=323.
