Here's what to know about getting a farmers market voucher

With the arrival of spring, after a long winter, comes the annual distribution of the farmers market vouchers.
Distribution will be held at the Office of Aging on June 1. The Centre County Office of Aging has a limited supply; this is a first-come, first-serve program.
Eligibility guidelines are by both age and income. Individuals who will be 60 by Dec. 31 must also meet the financial guidelines: $22,459 per individual and $30,451 for two people. Income is self-declared; no documentation is needed, but requires a signature on the federal form verifying gross income guidelines are met.
Each eligible person receives four $5 checks for a total of $20 once each year. The checks are for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in Pennsylvania. Checks must be spent at a participating vendor at a farmers market. They can’t be spent in a grocery store. Farmer-vendors can be identified by a bright green sign at their booths. If there isn't any signage, simply ask the farmer if they accept the checks. Lists of markets are available at the senior resource centers or at the Office of Aging.
Checks must be picked up in the county the person lives in but can be spent in any county in Pennsylvania. (Residents of Centre County must get their vouchers in Centre County but can spend them at any approved farmers market including Belleville, Lewisburg, etc.) The first day of use is June 1 and all must be used by Nov. 30..
When picking up the farmers market checks at one of the following locations, make sure to bring proof of residency in Centre County and age — a driver's license or Pennsylvania photo ID. If you don't have one of these, bring a birth certificate and a utility bill (with your local address).
Checks are available starting June 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centre County Office of Aging, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte. 355-6716.
At local senior resource centers, early distribution (busy schedules):
May 29, 8-9:30 a.m. at the Snow Shoe Center in the Mountaintop Medical Center. Call 387-4086.
May 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bellefonte Center, 110 N. Spring St., Bellefonte. Phone 355-6720.
Regular distribution:
June 1, 9-11 a.m. at the Active Adult Center at Nittany Mall (near Sears). Phone 231-3076.
June 1, 12:30-3 p.m. at the Philipsburg Center, 300 N. Front St., Philipsburg. Call 342-6549.
June 8, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Centre Hall Center in the Centre Hall Fire Hall. Phone 364-9511.
June 13, 8-9:30 a.m. at the Penns Valley Center, 102 Leisure Lane, Madisonburg (turn right at the post office). Dial 349-8188.
If someone who is eligible isn't able to get to one of these sites to get the checks, a proxy form must be used. The form must be presented when picking up checks for another person. The form must be signed by the senior participant (the eligible person) before checks can be issued. The proxy (the person picking up the checks) must also sign the form. The forms can be picked up in advance at any senior center or at the Office of Aging.
Those who have received the vouchers in the past have shared how much they enjoy and appreciate being able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. “I buy apples late in the season and I am able to enjoy them all winter” or “When is rhubarb in season?” or “The corn they grow is so delicious” are comments made many times.
For more information, call 355-6716 or email aging@centrecountypa.gov.
