What to know about having a colonoscopy

Colon cancer is among the leading causes of death by cancer in the United States. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Over the years, several medical societies and expert panels have worked tirelessly developing strategies for combating this disease. Many of these groups, including the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer, have provided guidelines for patients and providers for colon cancer screening, recommending initial screening for average-risk patients at age 50 and age 45 for those of African-American descent.
The American Cancer Society's newly updated guidelines for colon and rectal cancer screening recommend that adults at average risk get their first colonoscopy starting at age 45 instead of 50, primarily due to an increased incidence of colon cancer in younger adults. Although there is a difference in the initial age for screening among different societies, all of the guidelines recognize the value of timely and effective methods for screening. Among these methods, colonoscopy is a common and effective method for detecting colorectal cancer before symptoms appear, while the disease is more easily treatable. At the same time, colonoscopies can prevent cancer by allowing the removal of precancerous polyps.
Physicians and their staff provide detailed instructions for cleansing the colon before a colonoscopy, but many patients still have questions about the prep and the procedure itself. Here are answers to some of the most common patient questions:
Q: Does it matter what I eat in the days before I start the official prep?
A: For several days before a colonoscopy, avoid eating corn, seeds, popcorn, nuts, pits or skins. These items can get caught in the folds of the colon, possibly hiding polyps from view. Also, the endoscope can draw this residue into the suction channel, clogging the scope and perhaps delaying the length of the procedure.
Q: Can I take my usual medications and vitamins while I’m preparing for a colonoscopy?
A: Yes, for most medications. Stop any iron supplements for at least five to seven days. They can turn feces dark and thick, making it difficult to spot abnormalities in the colon. Also stop anticoagulants and fish oil supplements, which can thin the blood and are not recommended before medical procedures. Ask your doctor for instructions regarding your specific medications and supplements and if it is acceptable to hold blood thinners or other specific medications.
Q: My uncle told me he had to drink a gallon of nasty-tasting prep liquid in just two hours before his first colonoscopy, which was 15 years ago. Will I have to do that?
A: Probably not. Today’s prep solutions usually taste better than they used to, and patients are often directed to drink the liquid in two doses, one the night before and one the morning of the colonoscopy, rather than all at once. The total volume of prep solution usually is much less and is offset by drinking more clear liquids.
Q: What counts as a clear liquid?
A: Apple juice, water, clear broth, black coffee or tea are considered clear liquids. Sports drinks, soft drinks and gelatins that are not red or purple are also considered clear liquids. Milk, creamer, juice with pulp, alcohol and anything you can’t see through are not clear liquids. Red and purple liquids can appear like blood, and non-clear liquids can leave residue in the colon.
Q: My doctor told me not to eat or drink anything for three hours before my colonoscopy. What if I goof up?
A: These instructions are important for any procedure involving anesthesia to avoid the risk of aspirating (breathing in) stomach contents. Occasionally, a patient will show up for a colonoscopy drinking from a cup of coffee. If it’s black coffee, the colonoscopy is delayed three hours. If the coffee contains milk — a non-clear liquid — the delay is eight hours, which probably means rescheduling.
Q: I’m coming down with a cold. Should I postpone my colonoscopy?
A: A mild cold with sniffles is probably fine. The doctor will most likely want to postpone in cases that impact breathing, such as flu, sinus infection or cough or other respiratory ailment.
Q: Will the colonoscopy hurt?
A: No. With the use of anesthesia, most patients feel fine and have little or no memory of the procedure itself. Usually, the procedure takes less than an hour, although additional time on-site is required to prepare and recover.
Q: Why can’t I drive myself home after my colonoscopy?
A: Even though you might feel fine, the sedation impairs your judgment and reflexes for up to 12 hours after the procedure. Arrange for someone else to drive you home, and allow time to nap or relax.
Q: When do I have to do all this again?
A: The average-risk patient should have a colonoscopy every 10 years, from age 45 through 75. If you do not follow the prep instructions completely, the physician might not be able to view the colon adequately, and you might have to return in a shorter interval for another colonoscopy.
Although preparation for a colonoscopy may seem inconvenient, the benefits of early detection and the peace of mind realized from knowing you have good colon health make it a worthwhile investment.
