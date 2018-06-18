How the Pregnancy Resource Clinic makes a difference in people's lives

Pregnancy Resource Clinic exists because we believe people matter. Our mission is to educate, encourage and empower men and women to make healthy life choices. We offer services related to pregnancy, parenting and sexual health, and because of the generosity of this community, we are able to provide our services free of charge. Our hope is that clients will leave our clinic educated about their health and body, encouraged on a personal level, and empowered to make healthier choices pertaining to their situation.
How much impact could a small clinic on the corner of Pugh and Fairmount have in the Centre Region? Beyond a financial impact, PRC is also making a difference in people’s lives. Consider this client’s story:
“As 2016 came to an end, I found myself newly single and down with sickness. The thought of being pregnant never crossed my mind. On New Year’s Eve, my parents were out of the country, and I sat in my bathroom alone staring at two positive pregnancy tests. Tears filled my eyes; I was shocked and scared. What if I am pregnant? How can I do this alone? Would it be better to have an abortion? Should I give this baby up for adoption? After telling my parents, I got an ultrasound and learned I was five weeks pregnant. When I saw the image on the screen, my heart filled with so much love. I reached out for advice, and one friend mentioned Pregnancy Resource Clinic. I walked through their doors hoping for direction and met Sheila who welcomed me so warmly. I felt a weight lifted and decided to join the Pregnancy and Parenting Connection Group. I realized I'm not alone in my journey, and there are people and programs out there to help pregnant women in need. My due date approached quickly, but with PRC’s help through donations and support from my family, I had all I needed to welcome this newborn into my home. After laboring for 40 hours, my daughter entered this world. I find myself watching a mini version of myself growing each day surrounded by love from not only my family but also those who helped me this past year. PRC saved my life and the life of my daughter. Being a single mom isn't easy, but with the love and support of others, my daughter is living a happy and healthy life.”
On June 29, we invite the community to celebrate with us at our 3rd annual Bellies & Baseball: PRC Night at the Spikes. For more information, visit www.scprc.com.
Comments