Community creates a sense of belonging

0:38 Jerry Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay speaks Pause

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death.

0:40 Celebrity Chef Farm to Table

1:29 How soon-to-be kindergarten students are prepared for school

0:16 'It means the world to me'

2:54 PSU O-line coach Limegrover talks summer camp

0:53 Jemal Griffin saves Penn State football from sprint penalties

1:09 Dump truck loses tires, which almost hit family at yard sale

1:21 Trump calls Obama 'founder of ISIS' - Election Rewind