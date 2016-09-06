State College police joining Penn State in robbery investigation

State College police have joined with Penn State University police in an investigation of an alleged armed robbery over Labor Day weekend.
State College police Monday announced its investigation into a report of an armed robbery in the early hours of Monday morning. According to police, a man, armed with a handgun, took belongings from two Penn State students along East Beaver Avenue.
University police also reported a gun-related theft Monday along McKean Road. According to police, a student reported the "theft of his personal property by force" at about 4 a.m. Friday.
The report contained a similar description for the robber, State College police Lt. Keith Robb said. Based on this, Robb said the two organizations decided to pool their resources.
"We don't get too many of these types of incidents," he said Tuesday, "so we're assuming it's the same individual."
Robb said police are canvassing private security cameras for possible footage of Monday's incident.
