Rare double eclipse captured in space

On Aug. 24, NASA astronaut and Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams surpassed 520 days living in space, breaking Scott Kelly’s previous record for most cumulative time spent in space by a U.S. astronaut.
Kindergarten camps have started at schools in Centre County. It's a way to help students with the transition into school. Mary Macalus, a kindergarten teacher at the State College Area School District describes what the week was like for soon-to-be kindergarteners at Ferguson Township Elementary School.
A Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden zookeeper's video of an hour-old giraffe stumbling on its legs while trying to walk at the made the rounds on social media. Nearly a week later, the zoo showed footage of the baby giraffe with its mother, Cece, walking confidently outside. The giraffe was born on July 27 and does not yet have a name.
Penn State student Matt Baranoski will represent the U.S. at the 2016 Rio Olympics this year in the 2000 meter keirin cycling event. The Perkasie, PA native says the sprint sport requires seeing and reacting with no time to think. With so many factors at play, “it doesn’t matter if you’re the fastest or not, you can still win.”