Rare double eclipse captured in space

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured video of a double solar eclipse from space. SDO caught both Earth and the moon passing in front of the sun on the morning of September 1.
NASA Goddard/YouTube

News

Penn State student competes in 'NASCAR for bikes' at 2016 Olympics

Penn State student Matt Baranoski will represent the U.S. at the 2016 Rio Olympics this year in the 2000­ meter keirin cycling event. The Perkasie, PA native says the sprint sport requires seeing and reacting with no time to think. With so many factors at play, “it doesn’t matter if you’re the fastest or not, you can still win.”

