September 9, 2016 6:00 PM

Penn State student killed in SUV rollover on Atherton

By Shawn Annarelli

One Penn State student is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on North Atherton Street, Ferguson Township police said late Friday afternoon.

Police said the Nissan Pathfinder was turning left onto northbound Atherton from Blue Course Drive at about 4:30 p.m. when it took the turn too wide, lost control and rolled over.

Police said the passenger, a man, died at the scene after being partially ejected from the vehicle. The 21-year-old driver, Tyler Fasig, was not injured.

Investigators suspect that the crash is alcohol related, according to Sgt. Chris Albright.

North Atherton Street, going northbound, was partially closed for more than four hours.

