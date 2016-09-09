Penn State student killed in SUV rollover on Atherton

One Penn State student is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on North Atherton Street, Ferguson Township police said late Friday afternoon.
Police said the Nissan Pathfinder was turning left onto northbound Atherton from Blue Course Drive about 4:30 p.m. when it took the turn too wide, lost control and rolled over.
Police said the man, who was the passenger, died at the scene after being partially ejected from the vehicle. It was not immediately known if the driver was injured.
Investigators suspect that the crash is alcohol related, according to Sgt. Chris Albright.
Northbound Atherton remained closed in the vicinity of the crash.
