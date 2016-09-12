How Much Money Can You Save By Prepaying Student Loans?

The average 2016 college graduate has a student loan debt of approximately $28,500. Depending on the type of loan repayment terms, they will have anywhere from 10 to 30 years to repay the balance plus any accrued interest. Nobody wants to be repaying their loans when they return for a class reunion 15 or 20 years down the road, so the best way to become debt-free is prepay student loans.
What Is Prepaying?Prepaying is when the borrower pays more than the minimum monthly payment for their student loan. Most lenders allow the borrower to prepay without penalty and credit the extra payment towards next month’s monthly payment. Although prepayment policies vary between lenders, the extra payment is usually applied to the principal. Prepaying a student loan principal reduces the amount of interest accrued each month. This means more money in your pocket every month you make a payment in excess of the minimum requirement!
Any type of prepayment, large or small, is a good idea. Prepayment might be a great option if your student loans have a high-interest rate and refinancing your student loans is not a good option for your circumstances. Even if you have already refinanced your student loans, chances are you can prepay your new loan without a penalty. If you are thinking about refinancing or are still a college student, be sure your prospective loan doesn’t penalize prepayment or early payoff dates. Also, try to make sure the lender will apply any extra payment to the principal of your loans. If you have multiple loans with a single lender, you should also be able to specify that any extra payment is directed to a single loan instead of being disbursed evenly between every loan.
How Much Money Can Be Saved?The amount of money that can be saved by prepaying student loans will differ from person to person. Depending on how soon you pay off your loans, it can be a savings of several thousand dollars. That extra money can be used to buy a new car, invest, or put towards the down payment for a house.
Let’s look at the examples below to see how much money can be saved if a 2016 graduate with a $37,000 principal at 6.8% interest with a 15-year repayment term makes prepayments.
# of Payment Years
Required Monthly Payment
Total Prepayment Each Year
Total Interest Paid
Total Savings
No Prepayment
(15 Years)
$328.44
$0
$22,119.75
$0
14 years
$342.04
$163.08
$20, 462.31
$1,657.44
10 years
$425.80
$1,168.20
$14,095.67
$8,024.08
5 Years
$729.16
$4,808.52
$6,749.48
$15,370.02
If the graduate only makes the minimum payment each month, the total loan will cost him $59,119.75 ($37,000 principal plus $22,119.75 in interest). Even paying off the loan one year early, there is a savings of $1,657.44. The savings only increase the sooner the student loans are paid in full. This example helps illustrate how the same college education can cost two people very different amounts. For reference, you can use this prepayment calculator to your exact savings.
How To Calculate Your Own Prepayment SavingsYou do not need to be a math whiz to figure out how much money you can save (and spend on other things) by prepaying your student loans. This page has a handy prepayment calculator that allows you to plug in your loan information and how soon you want to pay it off either by specifying the number of years or the monthly payment you plan to make. After computing the data, you will find out how much the monthly payment will need to increase to meet your payoff goal and how much money you will save!
Even if you can pay your loans off early by a year or several months, any type of prepayment is better than nothing at all. Using the calculator should help motivate you to prepay you loans as much as you can afford.
How To Prepay Student LoansPrepaying your student loans can be done at any time and any interval. The largest determining factor will be your budget. The best option for you is to contribute the extra amount recommended by the calculator to meet your payoff goal. Even if you can only partially meet the goal, contribute what you can afford. To pay off your loans in 10 years, you might have to pay an extra $100 each month but can only pay $50. Contribute what you can and keep the momentum going.
Another way to prepay is making special payments. If you receive a bonus or pay raise, put the extra money towards your student loans instead of buying something. Try to keep you lifestyle at your current income level, so that you can live below your means and put the extra money toward your loans. Even if all you can afford is a one-time prepayment, instead of recurring prepayments, anything will help save you money in the long-run.
