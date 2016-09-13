News

September 13, 2016 10:32 PM

DUI blamed for 1-vehicle I-99 crash

From CDT staff reports

DUI charges are pending for a 30-year-old Reynoldsville woman who was involved in a one-vehicle crash in the early hours of Monday.

According to state police at Rockview, the unnamed woman was traveling northbound on Interstate 99 at about 12:20 a.m. through Patton Township when she sideswiped a guiderail and proceeded across the center median. She then crossed the southbound lane of travel and struck a roadside embankment.

She was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, police said.

