DUI blamed for 1-vehicle I-99 crash

DUI charges are pending for a 30-year-old Reynoldsville woman who was involved in a one-vehicle crash in the early hours of Monday.
According to state police at Rockview, the unnamed woman was traveling northbound on Interstate 99 at about 12:20 a.m. through Patton Township when she sideswiped a guiderail and proceeded across the center median. She then crossed the southbound lane of travel and struck a roadside embankment.
She was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, police said.
