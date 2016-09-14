Woman suffers ‘major injuries’ after being ejected from a vehicle

A State College woman is still in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Warriors Mark, Huntingdon County.
According to the crash report, Ashley Smith, 24, was traveling north on Route 550, otherwise known as Pennington Road, when she traveled off the road and hit an embankment south of Ridge Road.
Smith then reportedly traveled about 50 yards while the vehicle she was driving, a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker, rolled over twice, the police report said.
State police said the vehicle Smith was driving eventually came to a rest about 30 feet from the road.
Smith suffered “major injuries” when she was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.
Smith was transported to UPMC Altoona by Tyrone Authority Emergency Medical Services.
Smith was also charged with a traffic violation, the police report said.
Comments