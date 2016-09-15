Google outage continues for many, including CDT

Google for Work has gone back to the job for many users. But not all.
According to Google’s Apps Status dashboard, by 4 a.m. EDT Thursday, Gmail had been restored for the majority of the millions of global users hit by Wednesday’s outtage of Gmail and other apps used by Google for Work clients.
But as Work Day 2 of the glitch geared up, many users — including those at the Centre Daily Times and its corporate network at McClatchy — found themselves still in email blackout.
Posts on the website Downdetector indicated some users in Australia and Western Europe also remained in a digital black hole.
“Still down in Austria :(” reported Luce at 5 a.m. EDT.
“All down here in UK also :( Can't sign in using iPhone or desktop,” according to DreamBodyClub about 5 a.m. EDT.
Until the outage is fully resolved, customers can contact the CDT at centredaily@yahoo.com.
