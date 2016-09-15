Spring Township swears in first female police officer

With almost 16 years of service under her belt, Spring Township’s first female police officer was sworn into service Thursday.
Officer Lara Hannegan joins the small police force — eight full-time officers, according to Chief Michael Danneker — bringing with her both in-state and out-of-state experience and desire to serve the township.
“I needed to be more involved in the community,” she said following a swearing-in at District Judge Thomas Jordan’s office outside Centre Hall.
Hannegan said she grew up in Mill Hall and studied criminology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. An early life goal of being near the ocean led her to Savannah, Ga., where she served as a police officer and detective for 12 years.
But she missed being home, she said, and returned to Centre County where she said she worked with the Penn State police “just shy of four years.” She started work with Spring Township police two weeks ago.
“I want to deal with the community more,” Hannegan said, “and shed new light on the fact that women can be as strong as men and do just as good a job.”
Danneker said he was excited to have Hannegan as an officer, as she brings a “new dimension of service” to the department as well as diversity and opportunity.
The department works with the community in different ways, he said, as sometimes people are uncomfortable with speaking to male officers. During the arrests of female suspects, he continued, they often need to be searched.
“Having (Hannegan) on board takes away the question of inappropriateness,” he said.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
