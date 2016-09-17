News

September 17, 2016 11:51 PM

U.S. 322 crash caused delays Saturday

From CDT staff reports

A tractor-trailer rollover on U.S. Route 322 caused long delays for people leaving Penn State’s football game Saturday against Temple.

A tractor-trailer going eastbound rolled over on U.S. Route 322 going away from Beaver Stadium and State College, according to State College police. Penn State Athletics said in a release at about 3 p.m. that the crash occurred between the College Avenue and Oak Hall exits.

The tractor-trailer was moved off the road and traffic flow was back to normal by about 4 p.m.

Police say minor injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

