Thon canning donations reportedly confiscated

It appears that not every donation made to the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon will go to the Four Diamonds Fund, the nonprofit’s beneficiary, according to a report by ABC affiliate WNEP.
Three people believed to be Penn State students are accused of soliciting donations over weekend at the Bloomsburg Fair without permission. Canning, a form of fundraising that Thon is phasing out over the next year, has typically consisted of Penn State student volunteers soliciting donations at intersections and outside of shopping centers across the Mid-Atlantic region.
Bloomsburg Fair security director Bill Barratt told WNEP that he asked the students to leave the fair three times and then had personnel bring them to his office.
Barratt confiscated the money, $74.60, and told the TV station he will not give it back. Instead, he said, it will go to another charity, the Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville.
The security director also reportedly told WNEP that he wants to meet with university officials about the incident. He explained to the TV station that the fair has a no solicitation policy.
Thon rules and regulations for canning require volunteers to submit the destinations of canning trips, but it is unknown if any Thon volunteers registered the Bloomsburg Fair as a location.
Thon could not immediately be reached for comment.
Comments