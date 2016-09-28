Bellefonte man charged with terroristic threats against police

A Bellefonte man was charged with felony threats after police received complaints of a man drinking in public.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bellefonte police, an officer responded at about 5 p.m. Sunday to the Omar Bar for a complaint of a man drinking a beer on the sidewalk outside. Upon arrival, the officer found Samuel Coble, 55, allegedly lying on the stoop of a nearby shop with an open bottle of beer.
Coble was described as having a strong odor of alcohol about him and slurred speech, police said. After being approached by the officer, Coble allegedly began swearing at the officer, allegedly telling the officer to “just write me a ticket or leave me the (expletive) alone.”
After being warned by the officer to watch his language, police said, Coble allegedly took an “aggressive stance” toward the officer. Asked if he had a weapon, Coble allegedly said he had a knife and “I”m gonna stab you with it.”
He was handcuffed and taken to a holding cell at the police station, police said. While in the cell, he allegedly stated he would “knock your heads off” and said he was going to “take care” of the arresting officer.
Coble was arraigned before District Judge Tom Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony terroristic threats count, a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and summary count of public drunkenness.
Coble waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The case now moves toward trial.
