Spring Township police warn of twist on old scam

Spring Township police are warning residents of a twist on the traditional IRS scam.
In past IRS scams, the police warned through a Facebook post, victims were told to wire money for “owed taxes” through Western Union or provide funds through Green Dot cards. A recent victim was allegedly told to deposit money into a PNC Bank account through an account number provided by the scammers.
“Going to a bank you are familiar with and making a deposit is not as intimidating or out of the ordinary,” the post said, “and therefore may not send the red flags as easy.”
Money was traced to an elderly woman in a “major southern city,” the post said, who had unknowingly participated in the scam by responding to an ad for a personal assistant. After being “hired” by an overseas individual, she was told to collect money from American businesses who would transfer money directly into her bank account.
She would then withdraw the money and wire it to her boss, the post said, and would be paid for each transaction.
“Often these work at home jobs end up costing the worker because the money deposited is in the forms of checks or credit cards,” the post said. “The bank discovers the deposit is fraudulent and the worker’s real money is seized to make up for the fraudulent money.”
If anyone asks you to deposit money, withdraw money or wire money, it is a scam, police said.
