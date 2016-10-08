Penn State beats Maryland 38-14 for homecoming

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs from Maryland defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins outruns Maryland defenders for a touchdown during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State cornerback John Reid dives to stop Maryland wide receiver Teldrick Morgan during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State safety Koa Farmer causes Maryland quarterback Perry Hills to loose the ball for Penn State to recover it during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Mark Allen runs along the line with the ball during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Maryland defensive back Josh Woods trips up Penn State running back Saquon Barkley during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller tries to push past Maryland offensive lineman Michael Dunn during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs down the field with the ball from Maryland defenders during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State tackle Andrew Nelson gets carted off the field with an injury during the first half of the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State fans dance to "Hey Baby" during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels pressures Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Maryland inside linebacker Isaiah Davis gets escorted off the field after hitting Penn State kicker Joey Julius on the second half quick off of the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin argues with a referee after a fumble that Maryland recovered during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State tight end Jonathan Holland blocks Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage, Jr. during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin walks the field as the team preps for the homecoming game against Maryland under dreary skies on Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State cornerback John Reid pulls down Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens runs from a Maryland defender during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley avoids the tackle from Maryland defensive end Melvin Keihn to run into the end zone but the touchdown was called back due to a penalty during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Former Penn State featured twirler Matt Freeman performs with the Alumni Blue Band as part of homecoming during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs down the field with the ball from Maryland defenders during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin yells at the referee after a touchdown was called back during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan pushes past a defender to pressure Maryland quarterback Perry Hills during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley look for an open teammate during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Referees try to stop a fight between Maryland and Penn State players after a play during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
The Penn State football team arrives for the homecoming game against Maryland under dreary skies on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State safety Marcus Allen dives to slow down Maryland quarterback Perry Hills during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs down the field with the ball from Maryland defenders during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor dives to take down Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley talks to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith and Evan Schwan stop Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome during the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley celebrate McSorley's touchdown in the second quarter of the Saturday, October 8, 2016 game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 38-14.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki scores a touch down during the first quarter of the game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller, right, tackles Maryland wide receiver Teldrick Morgan during the game Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State defensive tackle Kevin Givens, left, hugs defensive end Shareef Miller after Miller's successful tackle during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State safety Marcus Allen, right, runs with the ball during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs toward the end zone during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, runs toward the end zone during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, holds onto the ball as he runs toward the end zone during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State kicker Tyler Davis secures the extra point during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki runs toward the end zone during the first quarter of the game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley catches the ball during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs with the ball during a game against Maryland Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Maryland offensive lineman, center, blocks Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan during the game Saturday, Oct 8, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com