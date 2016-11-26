Penn State football beats Michigan State 45-12

Penn State running back Andre Robinson darts past Michigan State defenders for a touchdown during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch and runs down the field with the ball from Michigan State safety Grayson Miller during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs down the field with the ball as Trace McSorley blocks a Michigan State player during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a catch for a touchdown around Michigan State defenders during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State guard Brian Gaia carries the Big Ten East Division trophy as the team celebrates their 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin lifts the Big Ten East Division trophy as the team celebrates their 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover and defensive coordinator Brent Pry sing the alma mater and celebrate with the team after the 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State clenched the Big Ten East Division title with the win.
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels sacks Michigan State quarterback Damion Terry during Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Michigan State quarterback Damion Terry makes a pass as he is pressured by Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin helps running back Saquon Barkley as he limps up and off the field during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown ahead of Michigan State running back Madre London during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Michigan State defensive end Robert Bowers pulls down Penn State running back Saquon Barkley during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall pushes past Michigan State corner back Justin Layne for a first down during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch and falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley gains yards with a quarterback keep during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell and cornerback Grant Haley pull down Michigan State's ball carrier during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State letterman LaVar Arrington sings along with the crowd from the sidelines of the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell breaks a pass meant for Michigan State running back Malik Smith during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan tries to stop Michigan State running back Malik Smith during the Saturday, November 26, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki high fives fans after the 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebacker Von Walker talks to the crowd after the 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell hugs Penn State football coach James Franklin as he is recognized for his years on the team during the senior day celebration before game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State letterman Gregg Garrity hugs his son Gregg Garrity during the senior day celebration before game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Craig Howe laughs with friends as he grills up burgers in front of his newly Penn State wrapped RV outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Howe and a friend designed the wrap for the RV that includes Nittany Lions and a player back.
Nancy Eastwood enjoys some soup as Pat Nicholanco scopes herself some at the Centre County Chapter alumni association tailgate outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Penn State fans erupt in cheers after Ohio State beat Michigan during the Penn State football game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan hugs his big sister Alexandra during the senior day celebration before game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Senior members of the Penn State Blue Band stand to be recognized during the program show for the game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State fans, the "Big Uglies" dance during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State Nittany Lion sports a Big Ten East Division Champions hat after the 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Coraline Holland, 6 months, giggles as her dad, Brian, makes her soar through the air outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Brian and his wife who are both Penn State alums were excited for Coraline's first game.
Fans watch the Ohio State Michigan game at Craig Howe's newly Penn State wrapped RV outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Howe and a friend designed the wrap for the RV that includes Nittany Lions and a player back.
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and quarterback Tommy Stevens hug after the 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebacker Von Walker hugs family during the senior day celebration before game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin pats guard Brian Gaia on head as he's recognized during the senior day celebration before game against Michigan State on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley scores a touchdown during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs with the ball during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins runs with the ball during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebackers Jason Cabinda, left, and Manny Bowen tackle Michigan State quarterback Colar Kuhns during the game Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin sings the Penn State alma mater with his family after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin gets emotional after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith, left, and linebacker Brandon Bell carry the Land Grant trophy after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin holds up the Big Ten East trophy in the air after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State football team celebrates after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin, center, hugs Penn State President Eric Barron and his wife Molly Barron after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin hugs his wife Fumi Franklin after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin hugs his daughter, Shola, after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State safety Marcus Allen and Shola Franklin make a celebration gesture after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, left, hugs cornerback Kyle Alston after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin holds up the Big Ten East trophy in the air after beating Michigan State to win the Big Ten East championships Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin scores a touchdown during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lion performs with a fan during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State kicker Tyler Davis secures the field goal during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin gives directions during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley catches the ball during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Andre Robinson scores a touchdown during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, right, congratulates running back Andre Robinson after Robinson's touchdown during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State cornerback Grant Haley tackles Michigan State running back Delton Williams during the game Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson catches the ball during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Andre Robinson scores a touchdown during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs with the ball during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki catches the ball to score a touchdown during a game against Michigan State Saturday, Nov 26, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
