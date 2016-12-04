Penn State football is Big Ten Champions

Penn State is the 2016 Big Ten Champions after the 38-31 win over Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt reaches for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton makes a catch and runs past Wisconsin safety Leo Musso for a first down during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall runs into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Wisconsin cornerback Natrell Jamerson during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley hugs wide receiver Saeed Blacknall after the 38-31 win over Wisconsin to become the 2016 Big Ten Champions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a catch for a touchdown around Wisconsin safety Lubern Figaro during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Wisconsin cornerback Derrick Tindal tries to stop Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Saeed Blacknall celebrate the game tying touchdown during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton cuts around Wisconsin defenders during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton makes a catch over Wisconsin defenders during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
The Penn State defensive line celebrates stopping Wisconsin's last drive of the game during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin hugs his wife Fumi and daughter Shola after winning the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Penn State beat Wisconsin, 38-31.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State cornerback Grant Haley stops Wisconsin running back Corey Clement during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin congratulates the defensive line as they come off the field after stopping Wisconsin during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks to make a pass during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Penn State beat Wisconsin, 38-31.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley hands off to running back Andrew Robinson during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Penn State beat Wisconsin, 38-31.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
A sign that reads Hingle McCringle-Berry waves at ESPN Game Day before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Penn State alumni Keegan-Michael Key has a joke character of Hingle McCringle-Berry. Key picked Penn State to win as the celebrity guest pick on ESPN game day.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley make a pass during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Penn State beat Wisconsin, 38-31.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley celebrates his touchdown during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Penn State beat Wisconsin, 38-31.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football players try to catch confetti on their tongues after becoming the 2016 Big Ten Champions on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State cornerback John Reid kisses Big Ten Championship trophy after the win against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
The Penn State Blue Band takes the field for pregame of the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin holds back the team as they wait to be announced for the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Shola Franklin, Penn State football coach James Franklin's daughter, cheers as the Blue Band takes the field for pregame of the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State safety Marcus Allen stops Wisconsin running back Corey Clement as he runs towards the end zone during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall celebrates his touchdown during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Fans celebrate Penn State stopping Wisconsin on their final drive of the game during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State kicker Tyler Davis celebrates the 38-31 win over Wisconsin for the Big Ten Championship title on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall runs into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Wisconsin cornerback Derrick Tindal Jr during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to the referees during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
A Penn State fan gets tossed in the air after a touchdown during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State fans cheer during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley darts down the field with the ball from Wisconsin defenders during the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead watches the offensive line during the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley grabs a ball to warm up before getting in uniform for the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley does a little juke step before getting in uniform for the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Players take the field to warm up before getting in uniform for the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State alum Jay Schumacher gets ready to boil some lobster at his tailgate outside of Lucas Oil Stadium before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Schumacher's tailgate was over the top because of being in the championship, and had champagne, shrimp, clams and lobster.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Jared Adams plays some pool at a tailgate outside of Lucas Oil Stadium before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State fans fill the tailgating lots outside of Lucas Oil Stadium before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Mike Deaty, Kieran Dolan and Mike Moules dance to "Come on Eileen" outside of Lucas Oil Stadium before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State alum Ozzie Kurtz laughs as he plays corn hole at his tailgate outside of Lucas Oil Stadium before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Kurtz when he and his friends got back to their RV after last week's win they unanimously decided they were coming to Indy.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State alum Alan Woolslare sports his button hat at ESPN Game Day before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Woolslare said the Nittany Lions will absolutely win.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Renee Andrus, 11, cheers with her family at ESPN Game Day before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Members of the Penn State women's lacrosse team post next to the Big Ten logo before the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com