Failure to stop sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center after a driver failed to stop at a posted intersection.
According to State College police, Yvonne Hunter, 79, of State College was traveling along South Garner Street at about 10:15 a.m. Friday approaching the intersection of Easterly Parkway. She failed to see a posted stop sign and continued through the intersection without slowing, striking a vehicle driven by Penny Mowery, 54, of Howard.
Hunter’s vehicle struck Mowery’s vehicle on the passenger side, police said, sending it over a curb and knocking over a street sign. It continued into a residential lawn and came to rest against a tree.
Hunter’s vehicle was spun “almost 180 degrees” from the impact, police said, striking a nearby curb and partially leaving the roadway.
Mowery and a passenger suffered minor injuries, police said, and were taken to Mount Nittany. Hunter also suffered a minor injury.
Hunter was cited for the crash, police said.
