Reported stolen vehicle recovered in Bedford County

A Bellefonte woman is facing felony theft charges after allegedly taking a vehicle into Bedford County.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at about 4:35 p.m. Monday. The owner stated she had dropped off her GMC box truck at about 11 a.m. Friday at the Nittany Valley Self Storage in Walker Township.
The truck contained the belongings of Tiffany Lohr, 25, police said. The owner stated Lohr was to remove her things into the storage unit and contact the owner when she was done.
The owner contacted the self storage manager Monday to check on the vehicle and was told it was no longer there. The vehicle was then listed by police as stolen.
At about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were contacted by Saxton police in Bedford County, police said, saying they had come in contact with Lohr and the truck. At the scene, Lohr allegedly told officers she did not steal the vehicle and had permission to drive it.
Lohr was transported to the Rockview station where she told troopers she had taken the truck from the self storage at about 11 a.m. Sunday. She stated she had to fix the truck and had an agreement with the owner to purchase the truck for $2,000.
The owner reportedly stated she had no agreement with Lohr saying she was not to take or drive the vehicle.
Lohr was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
