A night with friends in State College ended in surgery at Hershey Medical Center

An alleged push landed one man in the hospital and another in trouble with the law.
According to State College police, an officer was dispatched on Nov. 13 to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a report of an assault. Emergency room staff advised that a male had been shoved by another male, causing him to fall back into something and fracture his L1 vertebrae. He was then taken to Hershey Medical Center for surgery to repair his injuries.
According the man, he was a guest at an apartment at 300 S. Pugh St. that evening, police said. The boyfriend of one of the residents, Michael Marino, 21, of Madison, Conn., pushed him into a door frame, causing him to fall onto something else and injure his back.
Witnesses, according to police, corroborated his story.
Marino was arraigned via summons Tuesday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
