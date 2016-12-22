Alleged Sandusky victim arrested for attempted murder

A Massachusetts man who claimed to have been a victim of Jerry Sandusky was arrested on Wednesday outside of Boston for attempted murder.
Anthony Spinelli, 44, of Leominster, Mass., gained prominence in 2015 by publicly claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Sandusky at a football camp in 1988 when he was 16 years old — a move not common for victims of sexual abuse.
Spinelli said at the time that he wanted to be the “voice of the voiceless,” working against the Office of Attorney General to bring charges against Sandusky even though the statute of limitations had passed. A suit filed July 2015 by Spinelli and his attorney was found by Centre County President Judge Thomas King Kistler to have merit, directing the OAG to “establish a prima facie case for the crimes charged.”
The OAG appealed Kistler’s decision in December 2015. The case is ongoing.
According to a news release by Boston police, officers responded at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday to a call for a stabbing. Officers discovered a male suffering “life-threatening injuries,” who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The man is expected to survive, police said.
Investigators gathered evidence at the scene, police said, and were able to identify Spinelli as being connected with the stabbing. At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police, Metro VFAS and Revere Police located and apprehended Spinelli in Revere, Mass.
Spinelli will be charged with armed assault with intent to murder, police said.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments