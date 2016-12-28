YMCA theft under investigation

State College police are investigating reports of a theft Dec. 19 at the YMCA on West Whitehall Road.
According to police, an unidentified male is suspected of removing a set of keys at around 8 a.m. from the YMCA. The owner of the keys reported finding them outside of his vehicle in the parking lot.
Upon entering the vehicle, the man found money missing from his wallet, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male with a heavier build, police said, wearing jeans, a gray pullover and a black vest. He was also wearing a black baseball cap and glasses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
