Police officer shot in Huntingdon County, DA says

State police at Hollidaysburg have described a shooting in Huntingdon County as an “active investigation.”
Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith has confirmed with the Altoona Mirror that a police officer was shot, though did not give more details on the situation.
It was been widely shared on social media that the shooter is still at large, though state police at Hollidaysburg said it is “absolutely not” accurate to conclude that that is the situation. Police also did not clarify whether a suspect was in custody.
State police at Huntingdon and the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency could not be reached for comment.
“We here at the Altoona Police Department would like to ask everyone to keep the Pennsylvania state police in their thoughts and prayers,” the Altoona Police Department said in a Facebook post. “They are in the midst of a very serious situation in Huntington County and there are not very many details available at the current time. We hope this situation is contained soon and that all of our brothers and sisters come home safe.”
Police have responded to the area of Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township.
Comments