State police identify trooper killed in line of duty

State police confirmed the identity of the trooper killed in the line of duty in Huntingdon County as Landon Weaver.
Police are searching for Jason Robison, 32, who is at large and considered dangerous.
Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement on Weaver’s death.
“On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Wolf said.
Wolf called the state police “our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe.”
He also said he has confidence that the person responsible for the killing will be brought to justice.
Weaver was fatally shot at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Juniata Township, according to a state police Facebook post.
Police say he was investigating a domestic-related incident at a home on Bakers Hollow Road.
