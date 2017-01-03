USC tailback Justin Davis can't stop Penn State running back Saquon Barkley as he darts down the field with the ball during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown and linebacker Brandon Bell pull down USC's ball carrier during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch ahead of USC defenders during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley celebrates in the end zone after his 79 yard touchdown run during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC defensive back Iman Marshall pulls down Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin after he made a catch during the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Miles Sanders cuts down the field with the ball from USC defenders during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin holds back his players as they get ready to run onto the field for the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs down the field past USC defenders for a touchdown during the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State cornerback Grant Haley pulls down USC wide receiver Darreus Rogers after he makes a catch during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
A B2 Bomber flies over the Rose Bowl Stadium during the national anthem for the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC inside linebacker Michael Hutchings tries to stop Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley as he runs with the ball during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates his touchdown with DaeSean Hamilton during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley hands off to Saquon Barkley during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin runs down the field with the ball from USC defenders during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
A Penn State fan gets tossed int he air after a Nittany Lion touchdown during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC tailback Justin Davis tries to pull down Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin after he makes a catch during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
A USC defender pulls down Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins jukes around USC's Ajene Harris during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell motions to the crowd as he is helped off the field after an injury during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State's Juwan Johnson and Cam Brown stop USC wide receiver Adoree' Jackson during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans cheer and wave no good after USC missed a field goal during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC defensive back Iman Marshall tries to break up a catch but Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin still grabs it and runs it in for a touchdown during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin is congratulated by his teammates DeAndrew Tompkins and DaeSean Hamilton after a touchdown during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
The Penn State Lionetts pump up the crowd during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
The Penn State student section celebrates a touchdown during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to the refs during the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pushes past USC's Adoree' Jackson during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC celebrates after they stopped Penn State running back Saquon Barkley's run during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell pulls down USC wide receiver Darreus Rogers after he makes a catch during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin consoles his daughters as they cry after the 52-49 loss to USC in the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC tailback Justin Davis intercepts a pass meant for Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC tailback Justin Davis breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki during the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin walks off the field with this players after the 52-49 loss to USC in the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and head coach James Franklin talk during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State kicker Tyler Davis gets a field goal during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC football coach Clay Helton yells to his players during the Rose Bowl against Penn State on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin consoles his daughters as they cry after the 52-49 loss to USC in the 2017 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State safety Malik Golden pulls down USC wide receiver Deontay Burnett during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC place kicker Matt Boermeester kicks the winning field goal during the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017. USC won 52-49.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans cheer during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley pushes USC tailback Justin Davis out of bounds after he intercepted the ball with seconds left in the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
The ball pops out of USC tailback Justin Davis hands as he is taken down by Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass to Saquon Barkley for a touchdown during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels pulls down USC quarterback Sam Darnold during the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State safety Marcus Allen walks off the field after the 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley walks across the field alone after the 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC place holder Reid Budrovich hugs kicker Matt Boermeester after the game wining field goal of the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
USC football coach Clay Helton accepts the Rose Bowl trophy after the 52-49 win over Penn State on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is surrounded by media after the 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State letterman Greg Golanoski gets a photo with his family Brenda and Samantha outside the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State alum James Ciccone and his friends pose for photos outside of the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Emma, Grayson, Deb and Scott Cantor pose with the Rose Bowl trophy before the game on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans tailgate outside of the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
The Penn State football team arrives at the Rose Bowl Stadium by police escort on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin walks onto the field at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley leads his teammates as they walk into the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State safety Marcus Allen leads his teammates as they walk into the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin walks the field at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin hugs athletic director Sandy Barbour on the field at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Abby Drey
