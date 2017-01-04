Man reportedly threatens lives with a shotgun

A Curwensville man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly threatening others with a shotgun.
According to state police at Clearfield, Andrew Blake, 23, reportedly pointed a shotgun at a male and female while threatening to “blow their brains out.” The incident took place at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
Blake was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, according to court documents. He was incarcerated in Clearfield County Prison with a bail of $25,000.
