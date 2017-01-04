OLV gets grant from business

Our Lady of Victory Preschool and Elementary School received a $10,000 grant from BB&T.
According to a report from the financial service, the donation was part of a $607,750 scholarship distributed to 82 programs last month in Pennsylvania.
The donation is part of the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program that offers corporate tax credits for companies that contribute to education.
“BB&T is committed to helping the communities we serve in impactful ways, such as supporting solid education for our neighbors,” Northern Pennsylvania Regional President David Kennedy said in a prepared statement. “BB&T is proud to join these organizations in helping to build stronger communities.”
