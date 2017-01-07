Two pronounced dead after crash in Clearfield County

A two-vehicle crash turned fatal Saturday morning when the driver of an SUV reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police at Clearfield.
The accident happened at about 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 153 and Sanborn Road in Decatur Township, Clearfield County.
State police said the driver of a 2013 black Toyota 4-Runner, carrying two people, was traveling west on Sanborn Road when he failed to stop at a sign and collided with a white 2015 Ford Focus that was traveling north on state Route 153, and carrying four people.
Trooper Marshall Siple said one passenger in the car was transported to a hospital in Clearfield for treatment to injuries, while another was sent my medical helicopter to a hospital in Altoona.
A 6-year-old girl who was in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.
Siple also said the passenger of the SUV, identified as Jeffrey Baney, 61, of West Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, Gary S. Josefik, 62, of Philipsburg, was sent by medical helicopter to a hospital in Altoona.
Houtzdale and Madera fire companies, along with Clearfield, Madera, Moshannon Valley and Houtzdale EMS assisted state police at the scene.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
