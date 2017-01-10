PennDOT drops speed limit on I-80 due to weather

PennDOT has dropped the speed limit on a major road due to weather.
According to a press release, the state Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced speed limits on Interstate 80 due to freezing rain and sleet in the area.
“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” the state said in a press release.
