2 tractor-trailer crashes occur without injury

A multi-tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday on Interstate 80 resulted in two fatalities, but two tractor-trailer crashes outside State College the same day reported no injuries.
According to State College police, at about 7:45 a.m. a tractor-trailer — driven by Jarmal Avant, 30, of Stone Mountain, Ga. — began to slip and jackknifed across state Route 322 near East Branch Road. The truck struck a car driven by Mandee Eckert, 19, of Centre Hall.
Avant reported he had been passing vehicles in the left lane when his truck began to slip, police said. Eckert said she had been following the flow of traffic in the right lane when the next thing she could recall she was in a crash.
Avant was cited for driving too fast, police said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Later that day at about 8:05 p.m., a tractor-trailer — driven by Myles Adams, 64, of Port Royal — rolled while traveling west along 322 near Warner Boulevard, police said.
The truck began to leave the roadway with both truck and trailer entering the median, police said. Adams tried to counter-steer, but lost control, causing the truck and trailer to roll onto its right side.
Adams was cited.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
