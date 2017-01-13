No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

Richard W. Joseph, M.D., medical oncologist and Anokhi Jambusaria, M.D., dermatologist, both from Mayo Clinic in Florida talk about why one should NEVER use tanning beds since multiple studies have shown that the use of them are related to causing melanoma. They explain how all types of ultra-violet (UV) rays (UVA, UVB and UVC) can play a significant role in the development of skin cancer.