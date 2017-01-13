No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise, Idaho took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot.
Riley Elguezabal

National

Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

Richard W. Joseph, M.D., medical oncologist and Anokhi Jambusaria, M.D., dermatologist, both from Mayo Clinic in Florida talk about why one should NEVER use tanning beds since multiple studies have shown that the use of them are related to causing melanoma. They explain how all types of ultra-violet (UV) rays (UVA, UVB and UVC) can play a significant role in the development of skin cancer.

Latest News

Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

The spotlight was on “The Polar Express,” writer and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book about a boy who rides a magical train all the way to Santa’s hometown. Schlow Library and the Downtown State College Improvement District teamed up Sunday to make sure that local children heard the story from Doyle Wilkerson.

Latest News

Fans riot in downtown State College

Penn State claimed the Big Ten title, and fans took to the streets for the second time this season. Some fans and students described why they're participating in the rallies in downtown State College and expressed their enthusiasm for Penn State football.

News

Marion Pritchard speaks after being awarded Wallenberg Medal - 1996

A student at the University of Amsterdam when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in 1940, Marion Pritchard rescued as many as 150 people, many of them children. She was awarded the Wallenberg Medal in 1996 and delivered remarks. Here is the first two minutes of her statement. More: http://wallenberg.umich.edu/medal-recipients/1996-marion-pritchard/

Latest News

Nutrition and Health Fair

Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.

Latest News

Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.

Editor's Choice Videos