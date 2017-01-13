No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

Richard W. Joseph, M.D., medical oncologist and Anokhi Jambusaria, M.D., dermatologist, both from Mayo Clinic in Florida talk about why one should NEVER use tanning beds since multiple studies have shown that the use of them are related to causing melanoma. They explain how all types of ultra-violet (UV) rays (UVA, UVB and UVC) can play a significant role in the development of skin cancer.
The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately.
The spotlight was on “The Polar Express,” writer and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book about a boy who rides a magical train all the way to Santa’s hometown.
Schlow Library and the Downtown State College Improvement District teamed up Sunday to make sure that local children heard the story from Doyle Wilkerson.
Penn State claimed the Big Ten title, and fans took to the streets for the second time this season. Some fans and students described why they're participating in the rallies in downtown State College and expressed their enthusiasm for Penn State football.
A student at the University of Amsterdam when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in 1940, Marion Pritchard rescued as many as 150 people, many of them children. She was awarded the Wallenberg Medal in 1996 and delivered remarks. Here is the first two minutes of her statement. More: http://wallenberg.umich.edu/medal-recipients/1996-marion-pritchard/
Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.
Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.