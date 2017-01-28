1 dead in Clinton County crash

A woman died early Saturday after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Clinton County.
Sherry Wargo, 43, of Beech Creek, was driving a 2004 Nissan Xterra south on state Route 150, Eagle Valley Road, at about 65 mph, when she veered off the roadway and hit a road sign, according to state police at Lamar.
She then tried to steer the vehicle back to the road, but police say she over-steered and traveled east across both lanes of travel, striking an embankment with theleft-front end of the vehicle.
Upon impact, the vehicle rolled onto its right side and continued traveling south.
Police said the vehicle struck a steel cable fence and continued to roll, ejecting Wargo before coming to a stop.
Wargo was transported to Geisinger Medical Center via ambulance and was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m. Saturday.
Flemington Goodwill Ambulance and Beech Creek Fire Company assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 570-726-6000.
