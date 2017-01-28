No one reported injured in Boggs Township dwelling fire

No one was reported injured after a dwelling fire early Saturday morning at a residence in Boggs Township, Clearfield County.
Hope Fire Company officials of Philipsburg said in a Facebook post that all occupants made it out of the house safely after a fire engulfed the home early Saturday morning.
The post said fire officials responded to a home at 490 Lower Hollow Road about 4 a.m., but had trouble accessing the area.
“Chief 57-1 arrived with a well-involved structure back a narrow driveway that was not accessible by any fire apparatus,” the post said.
Fire officials did not respond to request for comment.
