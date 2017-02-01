3 Clearfield County residents waive preliminary hearings

Three Clearfield County residents allegedly involved in the sale of $800 worth of marijuana waived their rights to preliminary hearings Wednesday during centralized court.
Nicole Marie Bumbarger, 27, of Osceola Mills, and Joseph Nicholas Trotman, III, 33, of Osceola Mills, are charged with felony counts of criminal conspiracy and manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bumbarger’sHer bail is $50,000 unsecured and Trotman’s is $25,000 monetary. Both are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Kenneth William Emigh, 37, of Hawk Run, is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy and criminal use of communication. His bail is $10,000 unsecured.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Dec. 10, 2015, an undercover officer met with Emigh at a location in Morris Township. The officer and Emigh then walked to a shed in the backyard, where another man and two children could be seen.
Emigh told the officer he would be dealing with the male, later identified as Trotman. Trotman stated that they had to wait until “she” got out of the bathroom. He then opened a black back pack and allegedly removed two glass jars of marijuana. He removed a bag from each jar and set them on a work bench. He said that this is what the officer was buying but he had to wait until “the boss” got back, police said.
At that time, a woman later confirmed to be Bumbarger entered the shed, introduced herself and shook the undercover officer’s hand. The officer asked if the price was $800 for the two ounces of marijuana and she confirmed that was correct, police said.
Emigh is charged in another case with two counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility, two counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail for this case is also $10,000 unsecured.
According to that affidavit, in October 2015 Emigh allegedly sold two grams of marijuana for $40 to a confidential informant and three grams of marijuana to an undercover officer for $60 at the same Morris Township residence.
The officer returned on Dec. 10, 2015, and purchased two more grams of marijuana from Emigh, police said. When the officer asked about purchasing a larger amount, Emigh allegedly said he would try to get some for him. The purchase of two ounces involved in the other charges was arranged between them.
Comments