New Bellefonte business incubator receives donation

The new Belle Key business incubator received a donation on Tuesday that is valued at more than $12,000, according to Vana Dainty, executive director of Belle Key.
Cubical workstations, chairs, tables and filing cabinets were donated by Jim Erickson, president of Blue Mountain Quality Resources, a State College-based company that develops software for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. Erickson said the 10 workstations are less than three years old and cost Blue Mountain more than $23,000.
The incubator, expected to open mid spring, will cost more than $45,000 to start and will provide office space, computers, photo copiers and other basic office supplies to help aspiring entrepreneurs develop their ideas.
In December, the Centre County commissioners unanimously voted to contribute $18,000 in county funds to the project. Dainty said county support for the project has been appreciated, but before the Blue Mountain donation, the incubator was struggling to find office furnishings.
“It has saved us so much money and time because we’ve done a lot of different things for furniture,” Dainty said. “This has taken a huge load off all of us.”
Blue Mountain, founded by Erickson in 1989, employs 50 people and serves more than 200 customers in 20 countries. The company recently moved into a 10,000-square-foot office complex on Rolling Ridge Drive in College Township, and purchased new furnishings for the space. Erickson said he was going to sell the old office furnishings, but because of his connection to the business community in the area, he felt donating was a better option.
“When I heard about Belle Key supporting the incubator and the county supporting the incubator, I thought it was very important.” Erickson said. “I’m very happy to be able to give back to the community.”
Blue Mountain has committed to hold the furnishings until the renovation of the Belle Key building is completed this spring.
Comments