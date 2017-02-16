Penn State protester facing charges after reported rally incident

A Penn State student taken into custody during a political protest is facing misdemeanor charges.
According to Penn State police, officers were requested to be in the area of the Allen Street gates for a political protest on Feb. 6 due to past reports of people being harassed during the weekly event. At about 5 p.m., officers were approached by a womanwho claimed she was threatened by a second woman.
The first woman had reportedly recorded the second woman on Facebook Live advising, “If you get me on that camera, I’ll break your (expletive) neck,” police said. Officers contacted the second woman, later identified as Terri T. Thomas, 21, of Hackensack, N.J.
Thomas allegedly denied making any threats, police said, and repeatedly refused to identify herself despite being told she was under investigation. She later gave police the name “Terry Banks,” which turned up no records with police dispatch.
Thomas was taken into custody, police said, where she eventually provided her correct name. She was arraigned via summons Thursday and charged with a misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement and a summary charge of harassment.
