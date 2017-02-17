Rockview inmate faces assault charges

A Rockview state prison inmate is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer.
Herman C. Staple III, 28, reportedly confronted the officer after a dispute over telephone use, state police at Rockview said. Staple allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s order, and was pepper sprayed.
When the officer attempted to take physical control of Staple, police said, Staple grabbed his leg, lifted him off the ground and slammed him to the floor, causing an injury to the officer’s wrist.
Staple faces a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment, according to court documents.
