Rockview inmate faces assault charges

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival